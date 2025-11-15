American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $15.77. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $15.7250, with a volume of 983 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, American Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $253.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 24.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 166,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

