Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 14,344.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 5.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $35,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 238.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,670,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

CLIP opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

