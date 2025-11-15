Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 2,803 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 330.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

