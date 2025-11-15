Fusion Capital LLC Buys Shares of 459 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:GEV opened at $577.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.94. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.