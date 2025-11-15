Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 144.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

