MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SCHW opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

