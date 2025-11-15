Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) Issues Earnings Results

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 33.72%.The company had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ LIEN opened at $10.19 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $232.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Chicago Atlantic BDC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,784,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in the second quarter valued at $851,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

