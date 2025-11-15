Wee Yee Cheong Sells 1,887 Shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $160,470.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:PFG opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $90.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $227,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after buying an additional 1,393,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,370,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,800,000 after acquiring an additional 776,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

