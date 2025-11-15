Fusion Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $578,100,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,517,459 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

