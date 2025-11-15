Flaharty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2%

DVY stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.