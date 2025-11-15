Deswell Industries, Inc. (DSWL) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on December 23rd

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Deswell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ DSWL opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Deswell Industries in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on DSWL

About Deswell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.