Fusion Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $246.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

