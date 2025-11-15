Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,714,561. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $243.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.63. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.