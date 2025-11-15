Insider Selling: Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells $57,312.60 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $57,312.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,787,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,450.60. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $63,623.40.

On Friday, November 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $65,886.92.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $58,499.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 140,488 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $171,395.36.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $208,072.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $0.92 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

