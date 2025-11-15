Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $0.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $1.70.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $489.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.32. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

