Insider Selling: Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells $44,329.21 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 40,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $44,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,691,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,398.19. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

On Monday, November 10th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $57,312.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,499.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 140,488 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $171,395.36.

On Monday, November 3rd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $208,072.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

