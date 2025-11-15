Insider Buying: Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) Insider Purchases A$31,240.00 in Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Annette Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$31,240.00.

Sigma Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,799.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sigma Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 42.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Sigma Healthcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.01.

Sigma Healthcare Company Profile

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical goods and medical consumables to community pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company operates various aligned pharmacies, including branded pharmacies under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

