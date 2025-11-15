COPT Defense Properties (CDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 15th

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

COPT Defense Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CDP opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 4,896 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $150,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $623,216.64. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 58.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 75,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $3,338,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

