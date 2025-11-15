Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (VINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Vinci Compass Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vinci Compass Investments to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Vinci Compass Investments stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.84. Vinci Compass Investments has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VINP. UBS Group raised their price target on Vinci Compass Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vinci Compass Investments in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

