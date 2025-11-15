NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NXG opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
In other news, Director John Alban bought 1,000 shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,237 shares of company stock worth $61,026 in the last ninety days.
Institutional Trading of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
