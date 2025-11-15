Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 214.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMRX

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 156,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,629.22. This represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $143,754. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.