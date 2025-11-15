D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medicus Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Medicus Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:MDCX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Medicus Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Medicus Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $4,710,000.

About Medicus Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.