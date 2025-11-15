D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2025

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medicus Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:MDCX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Medicus Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Medicus Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $4,710,000.

About Medicus Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.