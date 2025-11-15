Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND is Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 5.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $24,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.56.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

