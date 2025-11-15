SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,152,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Cos were worth $40,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter worth approximately $22,644,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 4,134.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 657,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 97.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 467,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 607,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 376,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Cos alerts:

Bausch Health Cos Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BHC

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.