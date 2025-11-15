Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,474,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,829,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,968,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

PFE opened at $25.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

