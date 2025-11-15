Reviewing SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY)

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -41.62% -158.58% -50.14% Clean Energy Technologies -205.68% -83.24% -32.73%

Volatility and Risk

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $60.07 million 0.08 -$15.85 million ($109.97) -0.01 Clean Energy Technologies $1.74 million 2.95 -$4.42 million ($1.20) -0.92

This table compares SUNation Energy and Clean Energy Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clean Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SUNation Energy. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUNation Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SUNation Energy and Clean Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Clean Energy Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies beats SUNation Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

