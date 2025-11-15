Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,778,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares during the period. Cigna Group makes up 1.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,893,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Cigna Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE CI opened at $269.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.38. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.05.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

