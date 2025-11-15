Financial Contrast: New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) and Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Found Gold and Namib Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.23) -8.96 Namib Minerals N/A N/A -$20.75 million ($1.27) -1.22

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Namib Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and Namib Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -82.80% -68.88% Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Found Gold and Namib Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00

New Found Gold presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.72%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Namib Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Namib Minerals beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Namib Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.