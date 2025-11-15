New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 41,888 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,888 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises 5.6% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,405,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,628 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7,134.7% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 720,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,859,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,099,000 after buying an additional 568,696 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,637,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after buying an additional 551,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1107 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

