SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 22,114 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2,632.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $34,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,475,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total transaction of $3,838,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,524. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,339.26 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,297.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,402.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,563.88.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

