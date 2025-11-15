iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,570.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after buying an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,932 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EEM opened at $54.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.