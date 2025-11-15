Fiera Capital Corp Buys 16,678 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,005 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after buying an additional 854,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,926,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,717,000 after buying an additional 722,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after acquiring an additional 673,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $76.38 and a twelve month high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

