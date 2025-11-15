Security Financial Services INC. Sells 959 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

