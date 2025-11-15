Security Financial Services INC. Sells 2,536 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 2.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 102,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IYW stock opened at $199.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average of $179.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

