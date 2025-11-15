Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Raymond James Financial Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE RJF opened at $158.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.