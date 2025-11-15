Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Gen Digital worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gen Digital by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 17.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

