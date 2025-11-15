Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 574 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after acquiring an additional 190,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,962,000 after buying an additional 81,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,646,000 after acquiring an additional 235,117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

