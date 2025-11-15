iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Stock Holdings Increased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,857 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 403,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,710,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valence8 US LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.