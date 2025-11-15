First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV Shares Bought by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $63.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

