Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 45,803 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,998,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 191.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,256 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

