First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

