Keyvantage Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Keyvantage Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,302,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,441,000 after purchasing an additional 829,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,413,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,655,000 after buying an additional 769,365 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,100,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,699,000 after buying an additional 680,460 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 944,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,628,000 after acquiring an additional 450,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 754,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $97.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.