Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Stock Holdings Reduced by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 3.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,966,000 after purchasing an additional 268,504 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $154.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

