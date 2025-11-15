LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $70.33 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 3.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $70,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,228,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AutoZone by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,870,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,854.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,010.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,889.15. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,036.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $51.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research lowered AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,551.56.

Read Our Latest Report on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.