Sculati Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after buying an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $1,606,840,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $304.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.93. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.