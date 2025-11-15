New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,017,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 129,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.56.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.0858 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.