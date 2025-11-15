SG Americas Securities LLC Has $49.57 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $49,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.37.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $362.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.15. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

