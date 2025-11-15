Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,040 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 9.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $46,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $470.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.