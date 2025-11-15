HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Lipocine to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

