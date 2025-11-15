Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 27th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.2%

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

