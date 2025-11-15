Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 27th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.2%
Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $24.89.
About Eagle Point Credit
Featured Stories
